Twitter was accused of anti-Semitism after locking multiple accounts of users with profiles that feature images of the Star of David, which the platform called “hateful imagery.” Days later, the platform then unlocked the accounts, but one group that fights anti-Semitism called that response “inept.”

The users got a message from Twitter saying: “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against posting hateful imagery. You may not use hateful images or symbols in your profile image or profile header. As a result, we have locked your account.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said it received complaints from users over the last few days saying their accounts had been locked by the social media platform.

After unlocking the accounts on Wednesday, Twitter tweeted a message explaining why it took the measure.

“We want to clarify some questions about hateful imagery on Twitter. We categorically do not consider the Star of David as a hateful symbol or hateful image. We have for some time seen the ‘yellow star’ or ‘yellow badge’ symbol being used by those seeking to target Jewish people.” the Twitter Public Policy account tweeted.

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, complained about Twitter’s response to the frozen accounts and other incidents surrounding Jewish people.

“Only one of the accounts locked featured a yellow star, and it very clearly did so as a means of reclaiming the yellow stars used by the Nazis. This is precisely the kind of inept response to antisemitism that we have come to expect from Twitter, which just last week tried to convince us that the viral antisemitic #JewishPrivilege hashtag was legitimate,” Silverman said, in a statement.

On July 14, the term #JewishPrivilege began to trend on Twitter, prompting Jewish users on the platform to respond.

“#JewishPrivilege is having your kids come home from a play date and find out the Christian mom attempted to baptize them. I found out when my daughter prayed to Jesus randomly,” Layla Hersch tweeted.

Silverman also shared his outrage to Twitter’s response with the Jerusalem Post.

“It is deplorable enough that Twitter consistently fails to act against antisemitism on its platform, but now it is taking action against Jews for the simple crime of showing pride in their identity by displaying a Star of David. It never fails to astound just how low Twitter is prepared to go,” Silverman said.

