https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/u-s-orders-china-close-houston-consulate/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — China promised to retaliate after the United States ordered the country on Tuesday to close its consulate in Houston.

“China demands the U.S. revoke this wrong decision. If the U.S. goes ahead with it, China will take the necessary countermeasures,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a news briefing.

In a statement, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the order was issued to “protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

