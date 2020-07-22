http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2oRednlufTo/coronavirus-deaths-thousand-may-a10e174a-9cdc-4148-93e1-dfe55c1f03e4.html
The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.
Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they’re starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.
- The daily death toll often fluctuates and reporting can lag over the weekend.
- However, the U.S. reported over 900 deaths several times last week as ICU units in Texas, Florida and other hotspots reached capacity.
By the numbers: The U.S. on Tuesday reported 63,000 new cases and 59,000 hospitalizations — the third-highest total number of hospitalizations in the COVID-19 Tracking Project’s data set.
Go deeper: The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations is severe