Joe Biden’s handlers on Wednesday interrupted a news anchor and cut off the video feed to end a local TV interview.

“That’s our time” a staffer said as the screen went blank.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden’s handlers interrupt the anchor and CUT OFF the video feed to end a local TV interview. pic.twitter.com/DkIZDNjo8H — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

This is routine for team Biden.

Last week Biden’s staffer interrupted the news anchor live on air when he asked about China.

Yesterday Biden refused to answer questions from reporters at a campaign event in Newcastle, Delaware.

“Thank you for listening. I look forward to having your questions at another time, but I’m off to another event,” Biden said as he hurried off stage.

Reporters yelled questions at Biden, however, he ignored them and walked away.

