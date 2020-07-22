https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-comedians-hilarious-video-calling-out-hypocrisy-in-woke-movement-goes-viral

Ryan Long is a comedian from Canada, but he’s got his finger on the pulse of American politics right now.

Long, who’s from Toronto but now lives and works in New York City, has put out a new video skewering the “woke” movement. In a short skit running just 1:45, Long dismantles the progressive cause by comparing it to racism.

In the video, which now has more than 434,000 views, two bearded buddies — one wearing a shirt that says “WOKE,” the other a shirt that says “RACIST” — have a discussion.

A subtitle says: “Brad And Chad, Best Friends Forever.”

“When me and Brad first met I didn’t think we’d get along,” RACIST says about WOKE, “but turns out we kinda’ agree on everything.”

Then the two say simultaneously: “Your racial identity is the most important thing. Everything should be looked at through the lens of race.”

On every subject — interracial dating, discrimination, segregation, appropriation — Brad and Chad agree.

“We both have a lot of opinions about people of color,” one of the men says as the other nods.

“We both think minorities are a united group that think the same and act the same,” RACIST says. “And vote the same,” WOKE says.

Then the two again say the same thing simultaneously: “I just think we should roll back discrimination laws so we can hire based on race again.”

The two then talk about appropriation.

“Ugh, you know that taco place is white-owned,” WOKE tells RACIST, who replies: “White people should be making white food, like Kraft macaroni and cheese. No seasoning, not even salt.”

“White people need to stop wearing dreadlocks and they need to stop appropriating black people’s music,” says WOKE. “Shaved heads and country music, the way God intended,” says RACIST.

Later, the two say simultaneously: “Black people should only shop at black businesses!”

Near the end, WOKE says: “I guess the only thing we really disagree about is I think white people are the root of all evil.”

Then the two unanimously agree again. “Technically I don’t consider Jewish people white,” says WOKE. “Neither do I!” says RACIST.

The pair’s post on Twitter was retweeted by comedian Bill Burr, who wrote just one word: “Perfect.”

“The skit drew some praise on social media. Yep, this is what happens when people overthink things; they end up with such a skewed, convoluted way of analyzing things that you end up inadvertently Venn-diagramming into the exact areas you’re trying to avoid. Brilliant, thanks for putting a smile on my face,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Long is the creator of the hit digital series ‘Torontopia” on CBC Comedy, in which he also stars. Last month, he talked with Ben Domenech, editor of The Federalist, and discussed the hypocrisy of woke movement.

“It’s all about muddying the waters, making everything intersectional, and putting them at the forefront of whatever the movement is,” Long said.

Watch the full sketch below.

[embedded content]

