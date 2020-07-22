https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-hannity-takes-shot-at-tucker-segment-during-show-handoff-hannity-later-apologizes-in-tweet

On Tuesday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity responded critically to comments by fellow network host Tucker Carlson during their nightly handoff, hitting Carlson for a sharply critical segment on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the Democratic Party.

“At least one person has become extremely rich, richer than any man in history, from all of this, including a lot of the suffering, that would be Amazon CEO, Democrat donor, owner of The Washington Post Jeff Bezos,” Carlson said during the segment, referencing the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus.

During the show handoff, Hannity, in a side-by-side shot with Carlson, said, “People can make money. They provide goods and services people want, need and desire. That’s America. It’s called freedom, capitalism, and as long as it’s honest, right, people decide.”

Carlson was seen visibly confused and irritated by the Hannity shot, but refrained from responding to his colleague on-air.

Hannity soon after offered an apology to Carlson and clarification of his comments.

“I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the Fox audience,” he said in a reply to the viral video clip of the Carlson segment dig. “I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it.”

The segment which was apparently being responded to by Hannity included Carlson condemning Bezos for profiting off the pandemic response and insulating himself from criticism by owning a major newspaper, and hitting the Democratic Party for ignoring the supposed economic injustice they would otherwise condemn were they not the ones profiting.

“At least one person has become extremely rich, richer than any man in history, from all of this, including a lot of the suffering, that would be Amazon CEO, Democrat donor, owner of The Washington Post Jeff Bezos,” Carlson started in. “Jeff Bezos, just yesterday, made $13 billion.”

“Now, 20 years ago, if that had happened, if a ‘captain of industry’ had made $13 billion in a single day while the country got poorer, the Democratic Party would have had something to say about it,” the populist-leaning Fox host continued. “Not anymore, because the people getting rich are members of the Democratic Party.”

Later in the segment, Carlson emphasized, “I’m not against wealth accumulation, I’m not against free enterprise, but $13 billion in a day suggests something is skewed with the system.”

Commenting on Bezos’ ownership of the Post, Carlson noted that the billionaire made a “pretty smart PR (public relations)” move, adding, “Buy the paper so you never get criticized.”

“One thing about Jeff Bezos: not stupid. I’m not a fan, but I gotta say, pretty smart.”

Carlson has questioned Bezos before. For example, back in 2018, Carlson gave the nod to socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in comments about Bezos.

“Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world,” he said. “Many of his employees are so poor, you’re paying their welfare benefits. And he’s not the only tech billionaire offloading his payroll costs onto taxpayers. This is an indefensible scam. Why is only Bernie talking about it?”

