https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/major-league-baseball-political

On Wednesday’s episode of Pat Gray Unleashed, Pat, Keith, and Jeffy discussed the political stand Major League Baseball took in a show of support for Black Lives Matter. Watch the video below to get Pat’s take on the issue as he explained why politics have no place in baseball.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

