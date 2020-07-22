http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/H0IjI0pRxUQ/will-iran-retaliate-for-the-attacks-on-its-nuclear-facilities.php

We’ve written about the explosions and fires at various facilities associated with Iran’s nuclear program, though perhaps we haven’t given them as much attention as they deserve. The attacks are believed to be the work of Israel. At a minimum, Israel is thought to be behind the most significant explosion — a July 2 attack on the Natanz centrifuge facility. This attack may have set back Iran’s breakout time for producing nukes by at least a year.

If Israel is behind the attacks, and I see no reason to doubt that it is, one can infer that the U.S. signed off on them. We are a potential target of retaliation by Iran. It’s unlikely that Prime Minister Netanyahu would expose America to this risk without getting approval from President Trump.

Thus far, it appears that Iran has not retaliated against the U.S. or even against Israel. Experts in Israel disagree about the likelihood, and likely intensity, of an Iranian response.

Normally, I think Iran would be extremely likely to retaliate. It has done so consistently in the past. When the U.S. assassinated Qasem Soleimani, the retaliation was subdued. Yet the regime did strike U.S. bases in Iraq and reportedly has continued to attack them through proxies.

But right now, there’s a special circumstance that probably weighs heavily in the regime’s calculations — the upcoming presidential election. The mullahs expect that if Joe Biden is elected, he will reenter President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. Thus, Iran can be expected to do nothing that would (1) enhance President Trump’s reelection chances and (2) provoke Trump to further degrade Iran’s nuclear capabilities in the next six months.

The smart play, then, might be to refrain from retaliation against the U.S. and from the kind of retaliation against Israel that would pull the U.S. into the mix. However, we don’t know whether the mullahs see it this way.

They might think that a confrontation with Iran before the U.S. election would hurt, rather than help, Trump. They might think that Iran would come out of such a confrontation relatively unscathed because Trump wouldn’t risk all out war. They might think that Trump will be more dangerous if Biden wins the election because, with nothing to lose during the period from November until inauguration day, Trump will take his fury out on Iran.

In any case, Trump and Netanyahu are to be commended for aggressively degrading Iran’s nuclear capability. Exiting the nuclear deal was a good move. It put an end to our subsidizing the regime’s aggression in the Middle East and squeezed the regime economically. But it invited Iran to step up its nuclear program. Thus, our exit from the deal needed to be accompanied by a plan to curb that program.

It looks like Israel has found a way to do so short of an overt military attack. Whether its attacks can curb Iran’s nuclear program as effectively as the nuclear deal — a low bar, to be sure — is unclear.

The answer may depend on whether Israel is able to sustain its program of attacks. If Iran thinks Israel can, it may have little choice but to retaliate, the upcoming U.S. election notwithstanding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

