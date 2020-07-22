https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/07/22/will-joe-biden-ever-face-difficult-questions-from-the-media-mark-levin-says-no-n670886

Joe Biden, the presumptive candidate for the presidential nomination for the Democratic Party, has failed to take difficult questions from the press. Now people are beginning to notice. Mark Levin began his Tuesday radio show with a rant about Joe Biden, noting that President Trump has to face the Jim Acosta-led mob of hostility, while Biden almost never faces even friendly reporters:

And I would just watched the president in a press statement in a press conference. He was cool as a cucumber. He went through the facts, went through what’s taking place, where he feels we’re headed. The vaccinations, and the therapies, and I have to say, all the attacks on our pharmaceutical companies. You do realize that if Bernie Sanders had been president, that these advances would not be occurring, because these pharmaceutical companies wouldn’t really exist in their current form. It’s called the private sector. But as I watch this, I also noticed as he ticked off some of the questions from the reporters, there wasn’t a single question about anything the president said on the substance. Not a word. Instead it was all about “Do you wear a mask? How often do you wear a mask? How often do you get tested for the virus?” This is the problem, as I’ve said before, with political reporters covering a medical or scientific event. This is how they cover it and in the case of the Democrat Party media. It’s only about politics. It’s about trying to play gotcha with the president. This is what infuriates me. So the American people don’t learn anything. They don’t learn anything, and CNN didn’t even cover his answers. Which got me to thinking about something else. The president subjects himself to the Democrat Party media. That’s what this is. That’s who these people are. These are Kamikaze phony reporters for the Democrat Party press, whether it’s CNN, it’s run by a hardcore leftist, or MSNBC and NBC and all the rest of them. So President Donald Trump subjects himself to the Democrat Party media, but Joe Biden does not subject himself to conservative media. They are very carefully choosing the hosts, even in the Democrat Party media, who gets to speak to Biden, and how long they get to speak the Biden, and the topics that they get to use to speak to Biden. And the media are perfectly happy with this. There should be a daily drumbeat about the fact that we have a soon-to-be major party presidential candidate who will not make himself available to the media and hence the people.

This is not the first time someone noticed that Joe Biden hasn’t exactly faced the withering pressure of an adversarial press. Our colleague at RedState, Sister Toldjah, pointed it out last month: “Joe Biden gave a rare public speech in his home state of Delaware today and afterwards took questions from reporters in what ended up proving to be a disastrous press conference.” She added, “Various video clips from the presser showed Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, at times appearing out of sorts and unsure of himself. In one clip, Biden awkwardly admits he was given a list of reporters to call on by his campaign staffers.”

Awkward! Joe Biden admitted he was given a “list” of approved reporters he was instructed to call on for questions. You’re not supposed to say that part out loud, Joe! pic.twitter.com/a9lnq9Qgsw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

Biden also forgot the name of his hometown paper:

Despite looking down at his notes, Joe Biden forgot the name of his hometown newspaper. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/LuNmKz6gBJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2020

What’s sad is that this is probably Joe Biden’s best pathway to the White House. One can scarcely imagine press conferences in the Rose Garden from a President Biden.

Fox News has also documented Joe Biden’s problematic run-ins with the press. This from today:

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for not taking questions from reporters during a speech on Tuesday while pointing out that “President Trump has been regularly accessible during this time.” “It appears that safe spaces used to be just for college students, now they’re en vogue for presidential candidates as well,” Concha told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. Biden refused to take questions from reporters during a speech Tuesday afternoon in New Castle, Del., as he unveiled a plan that would cost $775 billion over 10 years, according to his campaign. It added that the plan would be paid for by rolling back tax breaks for real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earners.

This continues a running theme. Three weeks ago, Fox reported:

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha said on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s first press conference in 89 days looked much different from the way in which reporters challenge President Trump. “I take issue with the fact that people call this softball session. It was more like a T-ball session while using a beach ball on the tee,” Concha told “Fox & Friends.” “At one point, Mr. Biden said that soft part out loud. He seemed to be going off of the list of reporters that he was told to call on,” Concha said. “At another point, he said, ‘I’m sorry,’ who was I supposed to call on next? Who is he speaking to there exactly?”

Mark Levin is right. There should be a daily drumbeat about Joe Biden ducking the press, and thereby ducking the American people. How many days has it been since Biden took a hardball question from the press? Joe Biden’s first press conference in 89 days, on July 1, hardly counts given the scripted nature of the questions. That makes at least 110 days, and probably a lot longer.

When can the American people expect to hear Joe Biden confront difficult questions from the domestic press? More importantly, if he can’t even handle the domestic press, how can the American people trust Joe Biden to firmly represent American interests when negotiating with foreign leaders?

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.

