https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-joe-biden-says-wrong-hold-china-accountable-americans-cant-distinguish-south-korean-someone-beijing/

If Trump said this you’d never hear the end of it.

On the same day Joe Biden accuses President Trump of being a racist — he dropped this line:

Joe Biden: Look what he’s doing now. He’s blaming everything on China. He’s blaming everything on the Chinese. And people don’t make a distinction. As you well know from a South Korean and someone from Beijing. They make no distinction. It’s Asia. And that’s the way and he’s just using it as a wedge.

Wow.

