If Trump said this you’d never hear the end of it.

On the same day Joe Biden accuses President Trump of being a racist — he dropped this line:

Joe Biden: Look what he’s doing now. He’s blaming everything on China. He’s blaming everything on the Chinese. And people don’t make a distinction. As you well know from a South Korean and someone from Beijing. They make no distinction. It’s Asia. And that’s the way and he’s just using it as a wedge.

Wow.

Biden says Trump is wrong to hold China accountable for coronavirus because Americans can’t distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.” The patronizing view of voters aside, not sure what that has to do with the CCP, or anything. pic.twitter.com/hWUbIRK910 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 22, 2020

