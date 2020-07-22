https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/yesterdays-google-glitch-disappeared-conservative-websites-reveals-secret-blacklist-proves-ceo-sundar-pichai-lied-congress-oath/

It is clear today that Google, Facebook and Twitter are using their own political blacklists to censor and diminish traffic to prominent conservative publishers and their supporters.

If you search Google for prominent conservative voices including: Mike Cernovich, Joe diGenova, Jack Posobiec or Gateway Pundit you will see hit pieces and biased attacks.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the largest, most accurate and most influential publishers in the country today with over 1.3 million daily page views.

In April 2019 Project Veritas released leaked documents from a Google insider that revealed The Gateway Pundit, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Newsbusters, American Thinker, MRCTV, American Lookout, Twitchy, Daily Caller, Natural News, The Rebel Media, LifeNews, BizPac Review, YoungCons and many others were being targeted, censored, blacklisted and silenced by Google.

It doesn’t matter if you are pro-Tump or a Never Trumper– as long as you are conservative you made the Google list!

In December 2019 another extensive study published by The Wall Street Journal confirmed previous reports — Google censors and blacklists conservative content.

Gizmodo reported:

Google has long stated that it “do[es] not use human curation to collect or arrange the results on a page,” but a Wall Street Journal investigation has found that the company does interfere with search results more than it cares to admit. Fair warning: The WSJ report is as detailed as it is lengthy. It spans over 100 interviews, as well as an independent test of Google’s algorithm versus rivals Bing and DuckDuckGo. (You can read the methodology of that test here.) The general gist is that in recent years, Google has shifted from a hands-off, the algorithm-knows-best culture, to one that takes a more active role in deciding how information appears to users. Overall, the report found that Google had made 3,200 changes to its algorithms in 2018; for context, it made 2,400 changes in 2017 and 500 in 2010, according to the report.

The Daily Mail has more on the study. Of course, The Gateway Pundit it a top target of the tech giants due to our prominence and success.

The newspaper also reported that conservative publications have been blacklisted in Google News, and said that it had seen documents to support this claim, fuelling cries of political bias. Right-wing websites The Gateway Pundit and The United West included on a list of hundreds of websites that wouldn’t appear in Google News or featured products – although they could appear in organic search results, it said.

On Tuesday morning we received numerous emails and comments from readers that Google had deleted The Gateway Pundit from its search results.

Sure enough, if you search the term “Gateway Pundit” you will only see hit pieces and links to attack websites including Wikipedia.

There was NO LINK to The Gateway Pundit in the first three pages of a Google search on Gateway Pundit.

We later found out we were not alone!

Google did this with most conservative websites including Breitbart, The National Pulse and The Daily Caller!

Google later called this incident a “technical issue” after they got caught.

But it appeared the “glitch” only affected conservative websites.

That’s quite a glitch!

In 2018 Google CEO Sunday Pichai testified before Congress that Google does not “manually intervene” in search results.

This was a lie.

It was a complete lie but Sundar Pichai got away with it.

On Tuesday a former engineer from Google told Mediaite that Google “may have” a conservative blacklist.

No kidding.

The Daily Mail reported:

Google may have a ‘secret blacklist’ of conservative news outlets, a former engineer at the company has claimed, which he says was exposed on Tuesday when certain websites briefly vanished from Google search results. Mike Wacker, a Google engineer who was fired from the company in June 2019 amid a row over his conservative ideology, said the brief incident on Tuesday suggested a ‘blacklist’. ‘It appears to have revealed the existence of another blacklist that disproportionately targets conservatives,’ Wacker told Mediaite. ‘The glitch is that sites on this blacklist disappeared from Google search results, but the existence of the list is very much by design. ‘And that raises a major question: Why was this blacklist created in the first place, and what else is it used for?’… …Legacy media outlets — including The New York Times and Washington Post — did not appear to be harmed. Dr. Robert Epstein, a researcher who has argued Google has the power to sway up to 10 per cent of American voters in the 2020 election, agreed with Wacker. ‘It’s likely that a person or algorithm at Google added ‘breitbart.com’ and other URLs to one or more of the company’s blacklists,’ Epstein told Mediate.

It really is incredible that our Gateway Pundit website continues to grow its audience year after year.

This is despite the constant onslaught by the left to disappear us and destroy us.

We only have you, our dear readers, and God to thank for that.

