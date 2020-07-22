https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/zero-national-news-networks-including-fox-news-covering-photo-blm-supporters-kneeling-white-babys-neck/

The grandmother of the two year old boy in the viral photograph of Black Lives Matter supporters kneeling on his neck tells the Gateway Pundit that zero national news outlets have reached out to the family.

In the photo, a man named Isaiah Jackson is seen kneeling on the neck of his girlfriend’s two year old son as another person holds down the diaper-clad baby’s feet. The photo was captioned with “Blm now mf.”

Not even Fox News has bothered to contact them to cover this story and local media is blurring the face of the man and refusing to publish his name unless formal charges are filed. A kindness that has not been granted to people like Amy Cooper, who was doxed and had to flee New York City after a rage mob targeted her for calling the police on a black man.

When asked by the Gateway Pundit if any national news had contacted them yet, the child’s paternal grandmother said “nope, they sure haven’t.” She believes that this case is not being covered thoroughly because it doesn’t make Black Lives Matter look good.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has launched an investigation over the photo and confirmed to the Gateway Pundit on Wednesday that they will be filing charges against those involved.

Maj. Christopher Clark from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed to the Gateway Pundit that Jackson is now in custody. He was taken in on a probation violation while they decide what to charge him with in relation to the photo.

“They don’t want any chance of their being a possibility of the charges being dismissed,” Maj. Clark said. “They want to make sure whatever case they put on him is rock solid.”

“I’m confident, 100 percent confident, that there will be charges brought against these individuals. It’s just a matter of making sure that our investigation is thorough and complete so that we file a charge that will stick and be convictable in court,” Maj. Clark told TGP.

They have not yet determined if the charges Jackson faces will be misdemeanors or felonies, or what level felony they are potentially looking at.

“We’re waiting on our prosecutor’s office to make a decision on what level of charges and which type of charges to put on that individual,” Maj. Clark explained. “What we’re looking at on our end are charges related to child endangerment, possibly domestic violence, assault, that sort of thing. The big one we are looking at though would be a child endangerment type charge.”

Maj. Clark said that they have interviewed the mother and that she was home at the time the photograph was taken, but was not in the room. When asked if she may potentially face charges as well, he said that is something that the prosecutor’s office is reviewing.

Just like with the case of Jessica Whitaker, who was killed by Black Lives Matter supporters for saying “All Lives Matter” during an altercation, the mainstream media does not want you to know about this case. Stories of public interest that make their darling Black Lives Matter look bad are deemed unimportant and insignificant, but they aren’t. Good thing the dissident media is here to pick up their slack.

