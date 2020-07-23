https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kayla-mueller-captivity-us-courts/2020/07/23/id/978643

Two British ISIS terrorists have admitted their involvement in the captivity of American Kayla Mueller, an aid worker who was held captive and tortured and sexually abused before her death in 2015.

The men, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, made their admissions in interviews obtained by NBC News. The men are two of the terrorists dubbed the “Beatles” because of their British accents.

Kotey said, “She was in a room by herself that no one would go in.”

And Elsheikh admitted he took an email address from her that ISIS could use to demand ransom from her family.

“She was in a large room, it was dark, and she was alone, and … she was very scared,” he said.

NBC News noted that Kotey and Elsheikh are in U.S. military custody in Iraq.

Marsha Mueller, Kayla’s mother, is urging the Trump administration to try them in a U.S. civilian court.

“They did so much horror to so many people,” she said. “They need to be brought here. They need to be prosecuted. We know so little about what happened to her.”

Kayla is believed to have died in 2015, but details about her death remain unclear.

In a column for The Washington Post, Kayla’s parents and other families of those abducted and killed by ISIS, want those responsible brought to justice in the U.S.

They wrote: “The U.S. government should send a more powerful message: If you harm American citizens, you will not escape. And when you are caught, you will face the full power of American law.”

