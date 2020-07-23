https://www.dailywire.com/news/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-swedens-coronavirus-response

Even though different nations are at different stages in their pandemic curve, international media often make cross-border comparisons that frame Sweden’s coronavirus response as a failed experiment. Several news outlets have recently focused on the country’s high death rate, noting that its government did not mandate a full lockdown similar to other European countries and U.S. states.

A New York Times article describes “Sweden’s grim result” as “a cautionary tale,” while a CBS News headline from mid-July reads, “Sweden becomes an example of how not to handle COVID-19.” But Swedish health officials say such conclusions are premature, especially considering confirmed infections continue to surge in multiple regions of the world.