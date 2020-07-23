https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/yankees-nationals-players-coaches-take-knee-national-anthem-opening-night/

All players and coaches on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight.

Thursday was the first night of Major League Baseball season, which began nearly 15 weeks later than scheduled due to the coronavirus.

All players and coaches on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight @MarkZuckerman pic.twitter.com/mLai859LzN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 23, 2020

Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight’s National Anthem. #OpeningDay #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ptW2FgfzUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci also embarrassingly threw the ceremonial first pitch in an empty Nationals Stadium.

Fauci finally flattened the curve pic.twitter.com/I0zUwbl6OH — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 23, 2020

The ridiculous display comes the day after the Red Sox unveiled a massive 250 foot billboard outside Fenway Park in honor of the violent Marxist movement.

The Boston Red Sox have converted the 252 feet long by 20 feet tall billboard outside Fenway Park into a Black Lives Matter mural overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike. pic.twitter.com/i5mKyrbr39 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 22, 2020

The Hill reports that “Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy has been outspoken on the issue of social injustice since the mass protests swept the country.”

“Please know we stand with you,” Kennedy wrote in a statement on the team’s website under the title, “Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion.”

“Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable,” he added.

Players from the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds have already taken a knee during the anthem, as well as the Giants manager Gabe Kapler — the first manager or head coach from any sport to do so.

