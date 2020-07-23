https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/yankees-nationals-players-coaches-take-knee-national-anthem-opening-night/

All players and coaches on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight.

Thursday was the first night of Major League Baseball season, which began nearly 15 weeks later than scheduled due to the coronavirus.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Navy Is Investigating Uniformed Sailor Sarah Dudrey for Busting into Pro-Trump Rally, Harassing Protesters while Screaming “F**k Trump!”

Dr. Anthony Fauci also embarrassingly threw the ceremonial first pitch in an empty Nationals Stadium.

The ridiculous display comes the day after the Red Sox unveiled a massive 250 foot billboard outside Fenway Park in honor of the violent Marxist movement.

The Hill reports that “Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy has been outspoken on the issue of social injustice since the mass protests swept the country.”

“Please know we stand with you,” Kennedy wrote in a statement on the team’s website under the title, “Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion.”

“Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable,” he added.

Players from the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds have already taken a knee during the anthem, as well as the Giants manager Gabe Kapler — the first manager or head coach from any sport to do so.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...