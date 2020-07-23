https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-covid/2020/07/23/id/978770

More research has shown that antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, which has been promoted by President Donald Trump, has no positive effect in treating coronavirus and may cause negative effects, acording to The Hill.

The study, which appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that hydroxychloroquine didn’t help conditions for 667 COVID-19 patients who took the drug during a randomized trial in Brazil.

For the research, patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms were placed in three groups. One group took hydroxychloroquine, another received the drug and an antibiotic called azithromycin

and the last group got neither.

The FDA revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine that enabled physicians to treat COVID-19 patients with the drug beyond clinical trials.

But the White House started to urge the FDA to reverse its decision following a heavily-criticized study from Detroit’s Henry Ford Health System that showed death rates among patients treated with hydroxychloroquine were lower.

Researchers have said the study was not as rigorous as other three other studies that showed hydroxychloroquine was ineffective in treating COVID-19 since the drug wasn’t randomly prescribed to patients.

