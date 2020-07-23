https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/aoc-drops-f-bomb-house-floor-refusing-accept-apology-insult/

(ZEROHEDGE) – For those who have not been paying attention to this dramafest, it began on Monday when Republican congressman Ted Yoho reportedly called Democratic congressowman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) “disgusting” and “out of her freaking mind” after she asserted that the riots and looting across America was because of poverty and unemployment.

During a brief exchange, Yoho reportedly committed an even worse sin by strongly swearing in a gender-specific manner at the NY congresswoman.

On Wednesday, Yolo apologized on the floor of the House for the “abrupt nature of the conversation” but neither admitted or denied the profanity.

And so here we are today, as AOC took the floor herself to virtue-signal her victimhood (and the plight of all women reflected in Yoho’s comment) by dropping the f-bomb for real viral tweet-worthiness.

