http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cbZqAQi6ncI/

ALEXANDRIA Ocasio-Cortez today recounted how a Republican lawmaker called her a “f***ing b**ch” in a wild speech on the House floor.

The 30-year-old Democrat from New York recalled the moment Rep. Ted Yoho put his finger in her face and called her “disgusting and dangerous.”

8

Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly accosted on Monday when a Florida lawmaker Ted YohoCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

Representative Ted Yoho, a Republican from Florida, allegedly called AOC a ‘f**king b**ch’Credit: NBC

Speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives, Ocasio-Cortez recounted: “In front of reporters, Rep. Yoho called me, and I quote, a ‘f***ing b**ch.’

“These are the words that Rep. Yoho levied against a congresswoman.”

Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly accosted on Monday by Florida lawmaker Ted Yoho, who approached her and called her a “f**king b**ch.”

During her speech, the congresswoman – who recently won the Democratic primary in New York -said: “I was minding my own business, walking up the steps, and Representative Yoho put his finger in my face.

“He called me disgusting, he called me crazy, he called me out of my mind, and he called me dangerous.”

She then recognized his comments as “rude.”

At that point, Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building to cast a vote, while Yoho and Republican Texas Representative Roger Williams walked toward the House office buildings.

8

Ocasio-Cortez speaks on the House floor on ThursdayCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

Ocasio-Cortez slammed the ‘lies’ and non-apology from YohoCredit: AFP or licensors

8

Yoho said on Wednesday: ‘I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York’Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Ocasio-Cortez said she was called a “f**king b**ch” by Yoho when she walked back outside.

The heated exchanged reportedly came after Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Queens and Bronx boroughs of the city, blamed the spike on the economic decline from the coronavirus pandemic on July 9.

Her Thursday speech comes one day after she slammed the “lies” and non-apology from Yoho.

She condemned her colleague on Wednesday morning, just two days after they clashed in Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson form Yoho’s office told The Sun he “had a brief member to member conversation on the steps of the Capitol” on Monday.

Yoho’s office disputed the report about him allegedly calling Ocasio-Cortez a “b**ch,” and said Yoho didn’t call her “any name for that matter.”

The office, however, did admit Yoho “made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her policies to be: bulls**t.”

Yoho “apologized” on the House floor on Wednesday morning.

8

Yoho “apologized” on Wednesday Credit: Getty Images – Getty

8

Yoho is seen here during a joint session of Congress in 2016Credit: Getty Images – Getty

He said: “I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York.

“It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful.

“Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language.

“The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for the misunderstanding.”

8

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Yoho’s apology on Twitter WednesdayCredit: Twitter

Breaking TRIPLE TRAGEDY Texas mom & kids, ages 2 & 4, found dead after vanishing on way to play date HOT CAR TRAGEDY Girl, 3, dies and sis, 1, critical after being found in napping mom’s car HOW COULD HE? Man seen kneeling on crying two-year-old boy’s neck in BLM stunt faces jail NO HOPE Baby found dead in closet after child services placed him with violent criminal MYSTERY DOCS Ghislaine’s sex life WILL be made public as judge says docs should be unsealed BURNING LOVE Woman ‘blasted backwards as she apparently sets fire to cheating ex’s car’

The Florida Representative added: “I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country.”

His statement prompted Ocasio-Cortez to slam his “apology” as “refusing responsibility.”

Republican Ted Yoho apologies to congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after calling her ‘a -f—ing b—–‘

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

