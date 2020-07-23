http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_gxR84GWGds/big-tech-ceo-hearing-is-likely-to-be-postponed

Monday’s blockbuster congressional hearing with Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai is likely to be postponed, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The hearing, which was set to be held by the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, could be postponed in order to allow lawmakers to attend a service for Rep. John Lewis. Lewis, a beloved civil rights leader known as the “conscience of the U.S. Congress,” died at age 80 on July 20. Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, congressional leaders announced, and there will be an invite-only ceremony for him at 1:30 p.m. ET — an hour and a half after the hearing was supposed to start.

The top executives of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple were set to testify virtually before the subcommittee about whether their enormous businesses have crushed rivals and unfairly disadvantaged their competition.

A source familiar said it’s unclear how long it will be delayed.

