The International Schiller Institute held an online forum today with guest experts in the Intel Community. The topic was: “Neither Flynn Nor Stone Were Guilty—There Was No Russian Hack” Bill Binney Makes His Case“. Many excellent observations and activities of the Deep State Intel Community were discussed, but they saved their best for last.

The presentation was riveting. As the headlines to the presentation noted:

William Binney, a thirty-year veteran of the National Security Agency and its former technical director, will expose the continuing suppression by British intelligence agencies and their American counterparts of his evidence disproving the entire “Russiagate” story. “We can prove, that all the data that Wikileaks published from the DNC, that was downloaded on the 23rd and 25th of May, and also the 26th of August of 2016; all of that carried the signatures of being downloaded to a thumb drive or a CD-ROM, and physically transported,” Binney says. “So, we can prove that in a court of law. In fact, I put that in sworn affidavits that I submitted in the Roger Stone case and also in the General Flynn case. And the judges would not let my testimony in. I’ve been hard pressed to find anything (Russia) did in the 2016 election, let alone anything they’re trying to do in the 2020 election,” Binney said. TRENDING: UPDATE: Navy Is Investigating Uniformed Sailor Sarah Dudrey for Busting into Pro-Trump Rally, Harassing Protesters while Screaming “F**k Trump!” Roger Stone, speaking with Sean Hannity on FOX TV July 13 in the aftermath of the commutation of his jail sentence by President Donald Trump, stated: “I could have proved at trial, using forensic evidence and expert testimony from fellows like Bill Binney, former NSA counter intelligence expert…that no one hacked the DNC, that there was no online hack of the DNC… But I wasn’t allowed to present that defense, because Judge Jackson would not allow it.”

During the two hour and twenty minute presentation the Gateway Pundit website went down. Suddenly our website was not available for updates. This lasted a short time. We notified the presenters as we found this unusual because we were beginning to report on Bill Binney’s comments that the CIA had more to do with the Russiagate story than Russia ever did, and boom, we were down. We had some difficulties for a brief period but then were able to again begin loading articles on the website.

When we went down the presenters mentioned this to the audience. Then we notified them again that we were back up and running. Our challenges were reiterated at the end of the presentation when the panel was asked the last question. This occurred after Kim Dot Com dialed in and spoke on his challenges with the Deep State Intel community in New Zealand and their related activities in the US (at right at the 1:58:00 mark).

The final question (at the 2:10:30 mark) of the video came from us at the Gateway Pundit and it related to the Russia collusion scam.

We know that Russia didn’t hack the DNC but who did retrieve emails from the DNC and provide them to WikiLeaks? Many believe that an individual who worked at the DNC and was murdered in the summer of 2016 by the name of Seth Rich, may have provided the emails to WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks was never asked by the Mueller gang who provided him the emails released in the summer and fall of 2016 related to Hillary Clinton and the DNC. WikiLeaks has also never shared their source. This led to the last question:

Presenter Diane: Yes I am here, Joe Hoft, from Gateway Pundit, which shortly after we announced they got shut down was able to get back on, but I think it was a coincidence. Anyway, they are asking about Seth Rich. Does the Deep State have any information he talked to WikiLeaks as has been reported? Binney: Well there are reports, yeah, there are reports that that was true. I assume that he’s addressing the Sy Herch comments and the illicitly recorded, recording of his conversation, where he said the FBI had a report that said that examined Seth Rich’s computer that found communications between Seth and WikiLeaks. But that’s not come out, I mean, I don’t know why, well, I don’t know why the President doesn’t order the FBI to follow up with that and see whether that’s true or not. He’s not done that. I mean, if he orders them and they don’t follow it, he can just simply fire them because for insubordination and hire the next guy and say, release it or else. That’s the way he could do that. And I think that’s primarily what has to happen here because the FBI is involved in so much cover up and this activity, not just of that. They haven’t followed the investigation as far as I know. And, but also they are covering up a lot that they know about. The Russiagate issue and all this business, they actually helped pay for Steele at one point and I don’t know whether it was directed for the dossier or not or for him as an agent to work with them. You know the government needs to be ordered to do things and if their level of management refuses, they need to be fired, and just get other ones in. And finally, eventually after you fire so many somebody will find the ones who will take the job and do it right, and, they’ll comply.

Other panelists shared that there have been FOIA requests asking for information from the NSA related to Seth Rich affair and the answer was yes but it’s classified. The government is using this as an excuse to cover up crimes. Another panelist also noted that the Seth Rich case revolves around Julian Assange.

There is so much corruption in the Department of Justice and in the Intel Community. Americans want answers. Americans don’t want any more redactions and cover ups.

