A bipartisan bill being introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday requires the state treasurer to tabulate the cost of the coronavirus outbreak to the state and send an invoice to China.

State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) tells Breitbart News the bill, HB 6025, will be filed and assigned to a committee today.

According to the legislation, which is cosponsored by two Democrats, the proposed law will “provide for the reimbursement of this state for the actions of the People’s Republic of China in causing the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus.”

The bill calls on the state treasurer to “determine the amount of damages, costs, expenses, and other losses that this state has incurred as a result of the coronavirus” at every level of government, which are listed in the legislation.

“The state treasurer shall send an itemized statement of the damages, costs, expenses, and other losses … to the People’s Republic of China with a formal demand that the People’s Republic of China reimburse this state.”

LaFave is joined as cosponsor by state Reps. Steve Marino (R-Harrison Twp.), Doug Wozniak (R-Shelby Twp.), Matt Maddock (R-Milford), Ronnie Peterson (D-Ypsilanti), Aaron Miller (R-Sturgis), Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), Brian Elder (D-Bay City), Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock).

The representative says the bill’s intent is “to hold the totalitarian communist government of China responsible for the pandemic they knowingly unleashed upon Michigan and the rest of the world.”

LaFave argues China knew the virus was spreading throughout its country and lied about it.

“They threw out journalists attempting to sound the alarm bells” and “implemented a regional travel ban but allowed infected individuals to fly intro Detroit International Airport uninhibited,” he said.

