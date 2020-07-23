https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-militants-portland-march-toddlers-children-outside-federal-courthouse-carrying-signs-saying-fck-police-video/

Toddlers and young children were marched outside the Portland federal courthouse on Thursday carrying signs and saying “f*ck the police” on cue from adults.

One toddler raised the black power fist.

This is disturbing.

WATCH (language warning):

This was Portland last night:

Communist, Antifa-supporting Mayor Ted Wheeler marched with the rioters last night and stood in front of the courthouse gate while Antifa tried to tear it down.

WATCH:

