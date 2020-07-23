https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-militants-portland-march-toddlers-children-outside-federal-courthouse-carrying-signs-saying-fck-police-video/
Toddlers and young children were marched outside the Portland federal courthouse on Thursday carrying signs and saying “f*ck the police” on cue from adults.
One toddler raised the black power fist.
This is disturbing.
WATCH (language warning):
Toddlers and very young children are marched outside the Portland federal courthouse. They carry signs and say, “F— the police” on cue from the adults. One toddler does the black power fist. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Xr4ubMrKZs
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020
This was Portland last night:
Ted wheeler is watching this #AntifaTerrorists #PDXProtest pic.twitter.com/2GxmtfFYm8
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) July 23, 2020
Communist, Antifa-supporting Mayor Ted Wheeler marched with the rioters last night and stood in front of the courthouse gate while Antifa tried to tear it down.
WATCH:
Ted Wheeler is standing at the courthouse gate while “peaceful protests” attempt to tear it down: pic.twitter.com/Ix8gHjXOZK
— Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 23, 2020