https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/UFO-Black-Triangle-flying-saucers-aliens/2020/07/23/id/978679

Mysterious unidentified flying objects that appear triangular in shape continue to stump UFO researchers, according to History.com.

Described as triangular, noiseless and sometimes as large as a football field by people who have reportedly seen them, the flying saucers known as “black triangles” remain an enigma to even experts.

David Marler, UFO researcher and author of “Triangular UFOs: An Estimate of the Situation,” told History that he has reviewed more than 17,000 case files involving unidentified triangular craft.

He said the saucers may be involved in “surveillance of some nature — or scanning. Or analyzing the topography.”

Some say the UFOs are a type of advanced U.S. spy craft while others say the purpose of them is unknown.

The National UFO Reporting Center, which has logged more than 8,100 sightings of triangle-shaped UFOs since the early 1960s, lists more than 200 in the first half of 2020 so far.

UFO sightings of the triangular saucers date back to the 1950s. During the height of the Cold War, there were reported sightings over Connecticut, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas — as well as London, Madrid and Czechoslovakia, according to History.

In 1969, two National Guard pilots followed a “triangular shaped object, 50 feet in diameter” for 20 minutes over San Juan, Puerto Rico, until they ran low on fuel.

Some of the sightings were chalked up to be atmospheric conditions, weather balloons or other everyday sources, but some remained unexplained.

Between 1983 and 1986, there were a bunch of triangular UFO sightings in New York’s Hudson Valley.

One witness, Kevin Soravilla, a retired lieutenant from the Yorktown Police Department, said he saw a huge, silent craft, 100 yards from wingtip to wingtip, hovering low, which banked and made a 45-degree turn before abruptly speeding off. He said he called a nearby air force base to see if it was one of their aircraft. It wasn’t.

Others have described seeing “a triangular object with a bright red center light” or a “flying platform” with three huge searchlights.

In March 1990, the Belgian air force sent up two F-16 fighter jets to get a closer look at one triangle that was spotted on radar. Their onboard computers found the object could accelerate from about 621 mph to 1,120 mph in seconds.

One explanation proposes the “airship effect,” which means people who see unrelated lights in the sky can trick themselves into believing they are all part of the same object. So if a person sees three lights it must be a triangular spaceship.

Some incidents have been explained to be planets, balloons, blimps, stunts by pilots or military exercises.

Some say the UFOs are top-secret aircraft. Another theory is that they are mapping sensitive sites.

Sightings in southern Illinois occurred within a few miles of Scott Air Force Base, home to U.S. Air Mobility Command, which coordinates all global transportation for American troops. The Hudson Valley sightings happened in close proximity to Stewart Air Force Base.

“An adversary planning a future attack would want to know every inch of the battlefield,” said Chris Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, whose career has focused on unconventional threats to American security. “Triangulation is a way to measure things in extraordinary detail.”

Others still think the flying saucers are still a mystery.

“There’s a lot of data,” Marler said. “That doesn’t equate to answers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

