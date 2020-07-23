https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/brutal-president-trump-joins-rand-paul-matt-gaetz-takes-swipe-liz-cheney-undermining-agenda/

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday morning for working against his foreign agenda.

Trump recently announced he would bring home most US troops from Afghanistan after 19 years and thousands of troops from Germany that have been there for decades.

Liz Cheney has allegedly been working behind the scene to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

President Trump tweeted this out on Thursday.

This follows reports earlier this week that Republicans met recently and Liz Cheney was called out for not supporting President Trump.

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Senator Rand Paul both spoke out against Liz Cheney in the past week.
Gaetz called on Cheney to step down from her leadership position.

Republicans need leaders that support President Trump and fellow Republicans from the liberal media and Democrat lies.  Liz Cheney (and others) need to change – either get on the Trump Train or resign from House leadership and put others in leadership roles who will.
