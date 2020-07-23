https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/brutal-president-trump-joins-rand-paul-matt-gaetz-takes-swipe-liz-cheney-undermining-agenda/

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday morning for working against his foreign agenda.

Trump recently announced he would bring home most US troops from Afghanistan after 19 years and thousands of troops from Germany that have been there for decades.

Liz Cheney has allegedly been working behind the scene to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

President Trump tweeted this out on Thursday.

Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars. I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

This follows reports earlier this week that Republicans met recently and Liz Cheney was called out for not supporting President Trump.

We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another… we also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for. https://t.co/RDkJDA9UOZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2020

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Senator Rand Paul both spoke out against Liz Cheney in the past week.

Gaetz called on Cheney to step down from her leadership position.

There is the Bolton/Cheney/Romney wing of our party… …and there is the winning wing. #MAGA https://t.co/AZBODfx37U — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 22, 2020

Republicans need leaders that support President Trump and fellow Republicans from the liberal media and Democrat lies. Liz Cheney (and others) need to change – either get on the Trump Train or resign from House leadership and put others in leadership roles who will.

