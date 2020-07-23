https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-university-ethnic-studies/2020/07/23/id/978771

All 430,000 undergraduates in the University of California beginning with the 2023-24 academic year must take an “ethnic studies” or “social justice course” under a requirement approved by the school system’s board of trustees.

The requirement, necessary for a four-year bachelor’s degree, could be met by a traditional ethnic studies course or by a class focused on social justice or social movements, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The CSU is really proud of its heritage as the birthplace of ethnic studies,” the Times quoted Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Loren Blanchard.

Blanchard said the mandate “elevates” the study of the four racial and ethnic groups that comprise ethnic studies – Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans – to the same level as the natural and life sciences, the arts, and humanities.

It also “makes room for the voices and experiences of other oppressed and marginalized groups,” he said.

The requirement could be met with a course in Jewish or Muslim studies, LGBTQ studies, or historical and cultural perspectives in disability studies, and health disparities in urban communities, which displeased some.

“This is not a requirement for ethnic studies,” trustee Silas Abrego said. “A student could meet this requirement without ever having to take an ethnic studies course.”

The move comes a week after the UC system said, for the first time, Hispanics comprised the largest racial group of incoming freshman offered admission.

