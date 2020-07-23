https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/california-6-extra-representatives-illegals-counted/

(BONGINO.COM) – On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent illegal immigrants from being counted for the purposes of re-drawing congressional districts after the 2020 census.

The order, “Ensuring American Citizens Receive Proper Representation in Congress” comes after the Supreme Court last year blocked a citizenship question from being included in the Census and sent the question back to lower courts, claiming that the administration’s reasoning for the question was insufficient.

President Thomas Jefferson first proposed a citizenship question in 1800, and one was added to the census in 1820 with a question that asked for the number of “foreigners not naturalized” in the household. Census forms including citizenship questions were common until 1950. On a global scale, as the Heritage Foundation notes “even the United Nations recommends that its member countries ask a citizenship question on their census surveys, and countries ranging from Australia to Germany to Indonesia all ask this question.”

According to an analysis from Unbiased America, Blue States with large illegal alien populations like California are benefiting massively in terms of representation due to their non-citizens.

