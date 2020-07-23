https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/man-alleges-he-was-fired-for-not-believing-in-face-masks

On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Zach, a caller from Maine said he was fired from his job for “not believing in face masks.”

In this clip, Pat gave Zach the opportunity to talk about the unfortunate action his company allegedly took as a result of not believing in face masks.

According to Zach, his company called him in for a tour to see the changes made to the facility during the coronavirus lockdown that began in March. Upon learning of the new face mask requirement for all returning employees, Zach initially protested the safety measure for health reasons.

Zach claimed that his boss offered a face shield as a mask alternative and Zach said he accepted the shield as an alternative, and that he would wear a face shield upon his return to work.

Things took an unexpected turn when Zach received a text message from his boss telling him that he would not be returning to work. Zach said the message went on to state the reason for his termination was “not believing in face masks to keep other employees safe from Covid-19.”

Pat suggested that Zach reach out to a lawyer for assistance on the matter and explained everything that is wrong with this incident, if true.

Watch the clip for more details.

This man and his daughter were fired for not believing in masks. I’m sorry, you said the words but you don’t believe them. You’re fired!

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

