Far-left YouTube host and failed congressional candidate Cenk Uygur is asking his followers to pledge to personally go to Washington D.C. and help remove President Donald Trump from office if he loses the election and refuses to leave.

The host of “The Young Turks” posted a petition on his show’s website and tweeted out the pledge for his nearly half a million followers to consider signing.

“Sign Petition: If Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave, and the United States military does not remove him from office, I, the undersigned, will personally go to Washington and help remove him from the White House with my fellow Americans,” he wrote.

The website linked cited an interview of the president with Chris Wallace on Fox News where he was asked if he would respect the results of the election in November.

“In general, I’m not talking about November, are you a good loser?” asked Wallace.

“I’m not a good loser,” Trump replied. “I don’t like to lose. I don’t lose too often. I don’t like to lose.”

“But are you gracious?” Wallace asked.

“You don’t know until you see, it depends,” said Trump. “I think mail in voting is going to rig the election, I really do.”

“Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?” asked Wallace.

“I have to see,” Trump added.

In another tweet Uygur responded to the comments in the Wallace interview from the president.

“No, it most certainly does not depend. You’ll leave, you fu**ing goon. At that point, if US military does not physically remove you from the building, the American people will,” he tweeted.

“Biden is not going to beat Trump!”

Uygur made headlines in March when he lost his campaign for the U.S. congressional seat for California, and then melted down on his show after his preferred presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also performed poorly against Joe Biden.

“Guys not just on progressives versus establishment, this is so important, I need you to understand this, Biden is not going to beat Trump!” Uygur pleaded to his far-left audience on his show.

“Biden is either near senile or actually senile, watch any of the tapes! And Biden lies nonstop! He’s gonna get caught!” Uygur exclaimed. “And when Trump comes for him, he’s not gonna beat Trump!”

Sanders ended his presidential campaign in April, making Joe Biden the presumed Democratic presidential candidate.

Here’s video of Trump’s interview with Wallace:

[embedded content]

Trump’s Fox News interview, in 4 minutes



www.youtube.com



