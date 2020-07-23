https://www.theblaze.com/news/charlamagne-tha-god-rips-biden-for-saying-trump-is-the-first-racist-president-shut-the-eff-up-forever

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God ripped presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for saying that Donald Trump is the first racist elected president, saying, “I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?”

Charlamagne made the comments during Thursday’s program, naming Biden his “Donkey of the Day.” Charlamagne was responding to Biden’s assertion, made Wednesday, that “No sitting president has ever done this… No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Biden was widely lampooned for the comments, given that some former presidents literally owned slaves and others openly supported the Ku Klux Klan.

Charlamagne explained his concern that Biden’s perennial case of foot-in-mouth disease is causing many, like him, to lack excitement going into the November elections. “How are we ever going to atone for America’s original sins if we don’t acknowledge them? How the hell can Donald Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?”

Charlamagne went on, “Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option.”

Biden made headlines earlier this year during a contentious interview with “The Breakfast Club” hosts during an exchange when Charlamagne pressed him for reasons why the black community should be excited to vote for Biden. In response, Biden could only offer the racist remark that “you ain’t black” if you’re considering voting for Trump. Biden later apologized for the comments.

