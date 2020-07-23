https://www.theepochtimes.com/chicago-police-department-releases-footage-of-deadly-shooting-along-river_3435487.html

The Chicago Police Department on Thursday released video footage of a deadly shooting that may have involved at least two suspects.

The incident took place along a bridge over the Chicago River at around 2:30 a.m. that occurred on July 19, officials said. Namely, the shooting occurred in the 300 Block of North Wabash.

One person was killed in the shooting, and another person was injured, police said.

The four-minute video shows a group of about 10 men, all of whom appear to be black, walking on the bridge before several look toward the street.

[embedded content]

Police then highlight one man wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. He then pulls out a gun.

Moments later, the man opens fire, and another suspect pulls out a pistol and fires several rounds.

The video shows people trying to scramble away and drop to the ground for cover.

The Chicago Tribune, citing police officials, reported that the slain man was identified as Gregory Crawford. He died in the hospital after being shot in the neck.

Over the weekend, more than 60 people were shot and 10 died in separate shootings across the city.

It comes as President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will send federal officers to the city in the wake of a surge in violent crime.

In a statement obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Trump “reached out to Mayor Lightfoot this evening to confirm that he plans to send federal resources to Chicago to supplement ongoing federal investigations pertaining to violent crime.”

“The conversation was brief and straightforward,” the statement said.

Trump and Lightfoot are in agreement in sending in federal officers.

President Donald Trump talks to journalists during a news conference about his administration’s response to the ongoing global CCP virus pandemic in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, on July 22, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Mayor Lightfoot maintains that all resources will be investigatory in nature and be coordinated through the U.S. Attorney’s office,” the statement said. “The Mayor has made clear that if there is any deviation from what has been announced, we will pursue all available legal options to protect Chicagoans.”

Earlier this month, federal officers were deployed in Portland, Oregon, to protect a federal courthouse from rioters. Agents were also sent to Kansas City.

Trump said Wednesday that officers will also be sent to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Area Three Detectives Leavitt #21081 or Taglieri #20722 at 312-744-8261. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

