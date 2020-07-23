https://www.dailywire.com/news/civil-rights-attorney-biden-insults-black-americans-im-not-voting-for-him

Biden’s past comments have rubbed certain segments of black America the wrong way. Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said he will not be voting for the former vice president for “insulting” black Americans.

Speaking with Bill Hemmer of Fox News, Terrell said that Biden has offered nothing substantive to help black Americans. He also scolded the mainstream media for saying President Trump “doesn’t care” about the problems facing black communities. Terrell took specific issue with Biden’s infamous “you ain’t black” comment to Charlamagne tha God.

“[Biden] has not gone to these Democratic cities and embraced the victims like President Trump has. He has not walked hand in hand with police officers,” Terrell said. “Joe Biden has insulted every African American by saying if you don’t vote for me, ‘you ain’t Black.’ I’m Black. I’m not voting for him. He’s an insult to every American because people decide on the competency of the candidate – Joe Biden has to help the people in those cities and he’s not doing it. He’s in his basement.”

On the subject of President Trump, Terrell scolded the media for not reporting on the president’s positive outreach to black Americans.

“The cable networks, other than Fox, didn’t show the president with these murder victims’ families. They’re trying to create a false narrative. The narrative they’re trying to create is the president doesn’t care. The reality is, most Americans, Democrats as well, they want law and order,” he said.

“The Portland mayor who has been denying access to the federal agents – he was heckled. Translation, these extremists groups protesting, they’re not protesters. They’re criminals. They don’t even respect the people that are defending them, i.e. Democratic mayors,” he added.

Rapper Kanye West previously blasted Joe Biden for telling black Americans they “ain’t black” if they vote for President Trump come November.

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats,” West said. “And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over.”

Joe Biden also generated criticism from radio host Charlamagne tha God this week when he falsely said that President Trump is the first racist president ever to be elected.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, okay?” the radio host said. “There’s already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he’s the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash.”

