https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cms-verma-nursinghomes-covid/2020/07/23/id/978696

The Trump administration is “doubling down” on its efforts to help protect nursing homes and long-term facility residents from the spread of coronavirus, given that nearly half the deaths from COVID-19 have been among the elderly in care centers, Seema Verma, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said Thursday.

“There is just agreement across the task force, Dr. (Deborah) Birx, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, and all the others that we need to double down the on nursing homes,” said Verma on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” after agreeing that many people don’t realize the median age of deaths in the United States is 78.

“We know the spread has the potential to get into the nursing home, and we’re starting to see an uptick in cases,” said Verma. “What the president announced is that doubling down of effort. Just last week we announced that we’re providing point of care tests in all nursing homes. That means a nursing home can test all of their workers that they need to, even their residents, and they can get those test results within 5-15 minutes, and that means they can then take the appropriate steps to isolate patients.”

The administration is also providing an additional $5 billion that will help nursing homes with supplies, staffing, and testing, as well as with technology so residents can still communicate virtually with their loved ones, said Verma.

Meanwhile, FEMA has done an “incredible job” with getting the necessary supplies and protective equipment to nursing homes so their employees can safely care for clients, she added.

And now, part of the overall strategy for fighting coronavirus is to focus on the nation’s most vulnerable, said Verma.

“These efforts are really going to lead to better quality care in nursing homes,” she added. “All of this attention, our partnership with the states around oversight of nursing homes is really going to contribute to an increased quality of care for nursing homes across the country over the long term. So I think this goes beyond coronavirus.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

