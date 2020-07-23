https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/congress-kevin-mccarthy-hackers-sanction/2020/07/23/id/978609

Proposed legislation leveling sanctions on Chinese, Russian and Iranian hackers who steal sensitive data from the U.S. is now being considered by Congress.

The bill would include sanctions against those nations stealing new research on the coronavirus, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Word of the proposed legislation came as the Justice Department accused China of helping two former students hack companies that are working on vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.

In an indictment unsealed by a court in Spokane, Washington, the U.S. accused the Chinese Ministry of State Security, a civilian spy agency, of assisting the former engineering students, who have been charged with hacking multiple companies working on high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and gaming software development.

Now, the bill being pushed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would expand sanctions to cover those who take part in hacks endangering American national security.

The Beacon noted that McCarthy’s bill would authorize President Donald Trump to level the sanctions on any foreign individual engaged in cyber-related crimes deemed a threat to the U.S. McCarthy said China must pay for its theft of American intellectual property.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese hackers have increased their attacks on the U.S. government, medical institutions, and research organizations. McCarthy said China needs to pay for its theft of American intellectual property, according to The Beacon.

