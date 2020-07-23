https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/508822-Cook-Political-Report-shifts-several-senate-races-toward-democrats

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, an independent online newsletter, shifted a handful of Senate races on Thursday in favor of Democrats, with the November general election just 103 days away.

With the relabeling came a prediction: that Democrats, who control the House, will win back control of the Senate in November.

Cook switched GOP Sens. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyAmid concerns over coronavirus, Trump turns to ‘tele-rallies’ to drive support Planned Parenthood launches six-figure ad campaign blasting vulnerable GOP senators on COVID-19 bill Bloomberg-backed gun safety group plans state legislative blitz MORE (Ariz.), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstPlanned Parenthood launches six-figure ad campaign blasting vulnerable GOP senators on COVID-19 bill Will Congress provide relief to the ailing child care sector? Dancing with no rhythm: Republican candidates resemble Elaine on Seinfeld MORE (Iowa) and David Perdue‘s (Ga.) matchups against Democratic challengers from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up.”

Jon Ossoff, who will challenge Perdue, said last week that internal polling done by Democratic pollster Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group showed him in a dead heat with the Republican senator, 45-44.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithOn The Money: GOP mulls short-term unemployment extension | White House, Senate GOP strike deal on B for coronavirus testing Senate Democrats call for support for pork producers in coronavirus aid package Democrats call for McConnell to bring Voting Rights Act to floor in honor of Lewis MORE (Minn.) had her race changed from “lean Democratic” to “solid Democratic.” The race for retiring Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallBipartisan support grows for inclusion of election funding in Senate stimulus package Hispanic Democrats build capital with big primary wins Senate rejects Paul proposal on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan MORE‘s (D-N.M.) seat between Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D) and Republican Mark Ronchetti was also shifted from “lean Democratic” to “solid Democratic.”

For Democrats to regain control of the Senate in November, they need to either win four seats if presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach Trump administration to give additional B to nursing homes Trump responds to Biden’s accusation of racism by comparing himself to Lincoln MORE wins, or five seats if he loses.

The independent report notes that the Senate hasn’t been flipped outright during a presidential election year since 1980, when former President Ronald Reagan (R) beat former President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterWhy Dr. Fauci is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare The Memo: New shutdowns add to Trump woes The Memo: Democrats grow more bullish on Texas MORE (D).

Last week, Cook shifted 20 House races towards Democrats as well. Overall, FiveThiryEight’s average of all congressional races show Democrats with an 8-point lead, 49-41.

The latest ratings from Cook come as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE has dropped behind Biden in recent swing state polls. Polls released Thursday showed Trump trailing the former vice president by 13 and 6 points in Florida.

A Fox News poll released Thursday evening also showed Trump trailing Biden in Michigan and Pennsylvania by 9 and 11 points, respectively. Trump won both Pennsylvania and Michigan by close margins against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNSA leaker Reality Winner tests positive for coronavirus at Texas federal prison Trump campaign leans into Goya controversy in new Spanish ads Biden leads Trump by 8 points, holds big advantage among undecided voters: poll MORE in 2016.

