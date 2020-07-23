https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-cops-handsaw-attack-suspect

Police in Portland, Oregon, had a little bit more on their hands after getting a call about a man attacking people with a handsaw in a laundromat and busting car windshields Friday.

Cops also had to deal with several bystanders who took it upon themselves to taunt and scream at officers who tried to calm down the suspect, which interfered with their de-escalation attempt, KOIN-TV reported.

What are the details?

Police said several 911 callers reported a man with a handsaw assaulting people and breaking car windshields near the 2700 block of NE Weidler Street, the station reported.

More from KOIN:

Two of the victims were inside a laundromat. Security video shows the suspect march straight up to a woman inside and swing the saw at her head. As someone rushes to her aid, the suspect swings again and both victims fall back. The suspect dashes back outside where he’s seen marching toward two bystanders who quickly move backward and away. Officers found the suspect near the 2100 block of NE Weidler Street. Police said they told him to stop and drop the saw but he refused and told officers he was going to make them shoot him.

Police said the man then walked into the middle of traffic and then started moving toward officers while yelling at them and still holding the saw, the station reported. After several warnings, KOIN said police used a less-lethal munition, and the man dropped the saw.

Straight outta their moms’ basements…

But when officers started talking to the suspect to try calming him down, police said several bystanders — imitating a practice that’s become all-too common in left-wing activism circles — interrupted the de-escalation attempt by screaming and taunting the officers, the station said.

Police said the screaming and taunting only made the suspect more upset, KOIN noted.

Officers told the station they kept talking calmly and listening to the man, and he was eventually taken safely into custody, the station said.

Who is the suspect?



Shane Vordelmicha Green, 58, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree attempted assault, strangulation, four counts of menacing, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and four counts of reckless endangering, KOIN reported.

He was booked into jail as the investigation continues, the station said.

