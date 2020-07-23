https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cotton-NewYorkTimes-defunding-1619/2020/07/23/id/978763

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Thursday introduced legislation attacking the New York Times’s “1619 Project” — and calling for federal defunding of schools that incorporate its curriculum.

In a statement, Cotton called the project “racially divisive,” the National Review reported.

“Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage,” he said in the statement.

The 1619 Project, named after the year when colonists first brought slaves to the United States, emphasizes the importance of slavery in the country’s earliest years, the National Review noted.

But historians have criticized the project for “factual errors” and a ” displacement of historical understanding by ideology.” The National Review said one example is the assertion by the project that the colonies revolted from British rule in order to preserve slavery.

The bill won’t affect federal funding allocated to low-income or special-needs students, Cotton said, the National Review reported.

The Times announced plans to incorporate material from the project in public school curricula. Districts in several major cities including Chicago and Washington, D.C., have adopted some of these materials.

Writer Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize in April for her lead essay for the project, the National Review noted.

The bill appeared to be an escalation of the feud between Cotton and the Times after the publication apologized for publishing his opinion piece that called for the use of U.S. military personnel to quell riots following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Cotton slammed the news outlet for publishing an opinion piece by a Chinese scientist who criticized the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

