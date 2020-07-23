https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Cuomo-beastieboys-party/2020/07/23/id/978741

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo chided people 30 years old and younger during a press conference Thursday, invoking the 1980s hip-hop group the Beastie Boys by saying because of the novel coronavirus “this is not the time to fight for your right to party.”

Cuomo’s rebuke comes as reports have surfaced of younger New Yorkers flouting the state’s regulations on public and private gatherings limiting attendees. The governor blamed parties and congregating at bars and restaurants as one reason for an increasing trend in infections among younger people.

“To young people, this is not the time to fight for your right to party,” Cuomo said, referencing the 1986 Beastie Boys’ song “Fight For Your Right.” “I respect your right to party. I fully respect it. I would enshrine it in the state law, if you want to know. You have the right to party.

“But let’s be smart about it, right? There’s an attitude that young people are immune. You are not. Twenty-one to 30, the virus can kill you. And if it doesn’t kill you, you can bring it home and give it to someone inadvertently, and it can kill them.”

Cuomo added to his scolding of younger people later during the briefing about the state’s latest actions to reduce the spread of the disease, admonishing them for not wearing masks and attending parties.

“They just don’t know the facts,” he said, calling their responses “inane” when having “dozens and dozens” of conversations about the virus. “They are dealing with assumptions that are just not true.”

New York has the most confirmed cases (437,2273) and deaths (32,654) of any state in the country, although its seven-day moving average of new daily cases has remained relatively flat (between 870 and 938) since mid-June, according to worldometers.info.

It’s number of deaths have declined has declined to fewer than 20 a day since reaching a peak of 1,015 on April 17.

However, a breakdown of new coronavirus cases by the state’s Department of Health by age group showed the rate of new cases among New Yorkers aged 21-30 increase from 9.9 percent to 13.2 percent.

The seven-day moving average of new daily cases in the United States has remained relatively flat for the past five days, according to worldometers, remaining below 68,680 since reaching that number on July 19.

