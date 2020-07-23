https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dc-mayor-1000-fine-not-wearing-mask-outside-home/

(TECHNOCRACY) – Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) issued an executive order Wednesday requiring residents to wear masks outside of the home as the city battles rising coronavirus cases.

“Basically what it says is, if you leave home, you should wear a mask,” Bowser said at a press conference. “This means, if you’re waiting for a bus, you must have on a mask. If you are ordering food at a restaurant, you must have on a mask. If you’re sitting in a cubicle in an open office, you must have on a mask.”

The order, which allows for fines of up $1,000 per violation, won’t be enforced on children under the age of 3 and people who are actively eating or drinking.

The mayor also said she will extend the District’s state of emergency.

The nation’s capital has been experiencing a spike in cases as it moves toward reopening its economy. D.C., Maryland and Virginia all reported their highest COVID-19 case counts since early June on Wednesday.

