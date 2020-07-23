https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dc-mayor-exempts-city-federal-workers-mask-policy-day-launches-investigation-president-trump-not-wearing-mask-hotel/

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaking on Black Lives Matter in June.

More Democrat Hypocrisy–

On Wednesday Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser exempted many city and federal government workers from her strict new mask order.

Also on Wednesday Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also launched an investigation of Trump Hotel after President Trump was seen speaking to supporters on his way to or from a fundraiser without a mask on.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8551031/D-C-mayor-launches-investigation-Trump-hotel-president-failed-wear-mask-there.html

President Trump briefly met Republican candidate Madison Cawthorne at his DC Hotel on Tuesday.
This upset the local liberal media reporters.

