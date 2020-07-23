https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dc-mayor-exempts-city-federal-workers-mask-policy-day-launches-investigation-president-trump-not-wearing-mask-hotel/

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaking on Black Lives Matter in June.

More Democrat Hypocrisy–

On Wednesday Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser exempted many city and federal government workers from her strict new mask order.

Hypocrisy? D.C. mayor exempts many city and federal government workers from strict new mask order on citizens | Just The News https://t.co/IKJTIWvB7I — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 23, 2020

Also on Wednesday Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also launched an investigation of Trump Hotel after President Trump was seen speaking to supporters on his way to or from a fundraiser without a mask on.

President Trump briefly met Republican candidate Madison Cawthorne at his DC Hotel on Tuesday.

This upset the local liberal media reporters.

Here is Trump last night not wearing a mask at his DC hotel fundraiser just hours after posting that wearing a mask is “patriotic.” Also not wearing masks at the event in violation of a DC mask mandate: Madison Cawthorn, Lindsey Graham and Mark Meadows. pic.twitter.com/0UmP5VcevZ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 21, 2020

