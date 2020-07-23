https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508738-desantis-approval-on-virus-plunges-poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisRand Paul calls for Cuomo to be impeached over coronavirus response The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Former HHS Secretary Sebelius gives Trump administration a D in handling pandemic; Oxford, AstraZeneca report positive dual immunity results from early vaccine trial Teachers unions sue Florida governor over order requiring schools to reopen amid coronavirus outbreak MORE’s (R) approval on his handling of the coronavirus has fallen by double digits since April, when he had 50 percent approval, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they approve of the governor’s handling of the virus in the state, while 57 percent said they disapprove. In April, 50 percent of respondents approved, while 41 percent disapproved.

The survey also found 61 percent of respondents believed Florida’s reopening process, one of the earliest in the country, was premature, compared to 31 percent who said it was “at about the right pace” and 6 percent who said it was too slow.

Voters are statistically tied on whether DeSantis should issue a statewide stay-a-home order amid the surge in cases, with 49 percent saying yes and 48 percent saying he should not.

A large majority of voters also oppose resuming normal schooling in the fall, with 62 percent saying it would be dangerous to resume elementary, middle and high school in the fall versus 33 percent who believe it would be safe. Fifty-seven percent believe it would be unsafe for in-person college classes to resume versus 37 percent who say it would be safe.

Voters also disapprove of DeSantis’s handling of school reopenings by a smaller margin, according to the poll. Fifty-six percent disapprove of his handling of the issue while 37 percent approve. DeSantis has echoed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE in calling for a full return to in-person classes in the fall.

“DeSantis’ commitment to putting students in classrooms in the fall is a non-starter with voters. From elementary school kids to collegians, Floridians are saying ‘forget it,’ ” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

Florida reached its single-day record for deaths from the virus Thursday, with 173 new deaths, as well as 10,250 new cases of the virus.

The poll surveyed 924 registered Florida voters July 16-20. It has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment.

