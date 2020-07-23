https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/despite-constant-media-drubbing-lies-president-trumps-approval-equals-obamas-point-presidency/

President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating stood at 49% on Thursday, for the 2nd day in a row.



This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic-porn and the liberal media trying to blame President Trump for the Democrat supported rioting in several American cities.

Barack Obama also had a 49% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Trump has a 95% negative media.

These are great news for the Trump Administration and for the future of this country.

