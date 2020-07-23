https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/federal-agents-kidnap-protesters-in-portland

Acting Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Thursday. He came prepared to expose the leftist lies and detail the truth about what’s really going on with federal agents in Portland, Oregon.

Cuccinelli made it clear that claims of federal agents in unmarked cars ”

kidnapping” Portland protesters from the streets are patently false. Rather, agents are protecting federal buildings in a lawful, safe, and constitutional manner.

“There are four federal agencies [in Portland] protecting the federal property. Three of them are from the Department of Homeland Security. The U.S. Marshals is the fourth, they guard the inside of the courthouse,” explained Cuccinelli.

He went on to explain that a little known division of the DHS, called the Federal Protective Service, protects thousands of federal properties across the country, and has been protecting the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland since it was built in 1997.

“This is not a new mission. It’s a 24/7, 365 mission. We’ve been there from the beginning of this courthouse being built, and the birth of the Department of Homeland Security,” Cuccinelli said.

“Our officers have bravely and resolutely done their duty and done their job to protect their facilities and people using them, and each other, of course,” he continued. “And with respect to the cars, we do use unmarked cars. I almost laughed when I heard [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi making this ‘accusation.’ Maybe she should check the San Francisco Police Department.

You will find that every single law enforcement agency of any size in America uses unmarked vehicles, because they’re safer for the officers and they’re more effective for the mission.

And we’re not grabbing people off the street.

The only people that we detain are people that match descriptions of offenders or who were just caught in the act.”

