Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli revealed Thursday that there are “hundreds” of ongoing federal investigations into the “criminal rioters” taking advantage of racial injustice protests across the country.

What are the details?

Protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in late May have frequently turned violent and resulted in attacks on law enforcement and the destruction of historical monuments and statues. Some have alleged that the riots may be part of a coordinated effort.

“There are hundreds of investigations running across the country right now,” Cuccinelli told BlazeTV’s Glenn Beck on his radio program Thursday, adding that results from the majority of investigations have yet to be determined or be made public.

“You’ve seen [some] arrests come along,” he said. “Like, if you go back to the Andrew Jackson statue situation in Washington. You saw that investigation go quickly and finish with four arrests.”

“So there are hundreds of federal investigations running into these criminal rioters, that’s what they are,” the DHS official confirmed again. “They are terrorists.”

The Department of Justice announced that four men had been charged with destruction of federal property for their attempt to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C., last month.

The four men, who were from the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, and Virginia, had attempted to pry the statue from its base and pull it down using ropes. During the incident, police clashed with the crowd and two officers suffered injury.

What else?

Beck asked Cuccinelli if the federal government was looking into the possible bigger picture behind the various riots and investigating the groups, such as Black Lives Matter, potentially, which may be orchestrating the activity.

“Well, we are looking at anywhere there is organization behind criminal activity,” Cuccinelli said in response.

“Now, realize, that a group that calls itself Black Lives Matters in Washington may not be connected to a group that calls itself Black Lives Matter in Minneapolis,” he added. “So we have to connect the dots evidentially, not just in terms of them taking similar positions. They have to coordinate action to count as a group.

“But we are looking for that and analyzing that information,” he said.

