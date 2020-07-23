https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/doj-announces-charges-former-democrat-congressman-ballot-stuffing-bribery-obstruction/

The Justice Department announced Thursday that a former Democrat Congressman was charged with ballot stuffing, bribery and obstruction.

Michael “Ozzie” Myers, a former Democrat Congressman in Philadelphia was indicted for election fraud.

A former U.S. Congressman was charged Tuesday in an indictment unsealed today, with conspiring to violate voting rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections, bribery of an election official, falsification of records, voting more than once in federal elections, and obstruction of justice. Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 77, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is charged with conspiring with and bribing the former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division, Domenick J. Demuro. Demuro, who pleaded guilty previously in federal court in Philadelphia, was responsible for overseeing the entire election process and all voter activities of his division in accord with federal and state election laws.

“Free and fair elections are the hallmark of our system of government,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Department of Justice has zero tolerance for corruption of the electoral process, and we will spare no effort in investigating and prosecuting those who would seek an unfair advantage at the polls by bribing state and local officials responsible for ensuring the fairness of our elections.”

“Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. If only one vote has been illegally rung up or fraudulently stuffed into a ballot box, the integrity of that entire election is undermined,” said U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “Votes are not things to be purchased and democracy is not for sale. If you are a political consultant, election official, or work with the polling places in any way, I urge you to do your job honestly and faithfully. That is what the public deserves, it is what democracy demands, and it is what my office will enforce.”

In May the Justice Department announced charges against a Philadelphia election official for “fraudulently” stuffing ballot boxes to help Democrat candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections.

Domenick J. DeMuro, 73, of Philadelphia, PA, a former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia, has been charged and has pled guilty to a two-count Information charging (1) conspiracy to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections, and (2) a violation of the Travel Act, which forbids the use of any facility in interstate commerce (here, a cell phone) with the intent to promote certain illegal activity (here, bribery), US Attorney William M. McSwain announced in May.

DeMuro received between $300 to $5,000 per election from the political consultant under the guise of “consulting fees” in exchange for adding fraudulent votes on the voting machines — also known as “ringing up” votes.

How could this be? The Democrat-media complex tells us that voter fraud is just a right-wing conspiracy theory.

