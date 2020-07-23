https://www.theepochtimes.com/doj-watchdog-launches-probe-into-use-of-force-allegations-in-portland-and-district-of-columbia_3435889.html

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog on Thursday initiated a probe into use of force allegations involving federal law enforcement agents during recent protests in Portland, Oregon, and the District of Columbia.

The department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, said the investigation was launched in response to congressional requests, complaints by members of the public, and a referral from the U.S. Attorney in Oregon. The probe will review the department’s role and responsibilities in responding to protests and rioting in the two cities over the last two months, the department said in a statement.

The review will also examine the training and instruction that was provided to the DOJ law enforcement personnel; compliance with applicable identification requirements, rules of engagement, and legal authorities; and adherence to DOJ policies regarding the use of less-lethal munitions, chemical agents, and other uses of force.

Last month, the Office of Inspector General for the Interior Department announced that it was investigating allegations that excessive force was used to clear Lafayette Square of protesters on June 1—an event that was highly controversial because it was carried out hours before President Donald Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s Church.

Attorney General William Barr explained at the time that the move to clear the square was part of their operation to expand the safety perimeter by one block in response to violent riots in the area over the previous few days. He added that decision was made before he knew Trump was going to speak at the church.

Horowitz said the DOJ will coordinate their review with the Interior Department.

This story will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

