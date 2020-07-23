https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fck-donald-trump-protests-erupt-outside-chicago-mayor-lightfoots-home-videos/

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants showed up to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home Thursday night.

Mayor Lightfoot didn’t push back hard enough against the feds rolling into Chicago to quell the violence so the BLM supporters are angry.

BLM doesn’t care about all the black people being killed in Chicago by other blacks. It doesn’t fit their narrative.

So now they’re protesting.

BLM supporters blasted rap music and chanted “F*ck Donald Trump!”

WATCH (language warning):

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to let feds into Chicago. So this is the scene outside her house tonight. pic.twitter.com/SdpQ1HY6Da — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 24, 2020

BLM twerked in front of Lori Lightfoot’s home. Notice not all of them are wearing masks.

These are the people who are trying to tell us what to do and how to run the country.

WATCH:

More twerking and profanity:

This is Chicago so…we have to play Chief Keef. “I just hit a stain faneto”. Lol the white people look SO awkward! #ChicagoProtests #LoganSquareLockdown #DefundCPD pic.twitter.com/lGMJbGAttV — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) July 24, 2020

