The Trump administration is having to send an elite tactical team to Seattle to serve as backup for the law enforcement officials that are already there after the Democrat-controlled city has failed to stop violent riots in recent days.

“The Special Response Team being deployed is similar to the tactical teams currently operating in Portland,” The New York Times reported. “Agents from the Special Response Team, operated under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are typically deployed for intense law enforcement operations, similar to the agency’s BORTAC group that has operated in Portland.”

The agents will be backing up the Federal Protective Service, which said in a statement: “The C.B.P. team will be on standby in the area, should they be required.”

Violent rioters injured at least a dozen Seattle police officers over the weekend and caused significant damage to numerous businesses and attacked multiple police stations.

SPD highlighted the following from the attacks:

The group headed south to the Seattle Police Headquarters and Seattle Municipal Court where they broke windows and spray painted both buildings. The demonstration then marched northbound on Third Avenue, where some businesses were targeted by individuals with more smashed windows, looting, and graffiti on the walls.

The group eventually made it to the West Precinct and some individuals attempted to break into the building. Protesters threw rocks and bottles at the officers who were outside defending the precinct. An unknown person or persons threw multiple large mortar-type fireworks at officers from a close range. Multiple officers were injured by the fireworks thrown at them. Two of the officers suffered lacerations and abrasion injuries while a third officer sustained burns to his neck area and needed to be treated by the Seattle Fire Department. He was later transported to the hospital. A total of twelve officers were injured.

The march then made its way up to Capitol Hill, where individuals in the group committed more property damage and looting. A small fire was set inside one of the businesses after the windows were broken out.

Eventually the group went to the East Precinct where several individuals smashed out the front windows. A large, mortar-type firework was thrown inside the lobby of the precinct, causing a small fire. The fire was extinguished quickly. Officers located another unlit large mortar-type firework nearby.

