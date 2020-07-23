http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ZZqFA2gj72o/kim-kardashian-returns-to-filming-kuwtk-with-khloe-kardashian-and-tristan-thompson

As they say in Hollywood, the show must go on.

The same day she opened up publicly about Kanye West‘s mental health, Kim Kardashian was spotted by paparazzi on Wednesday filming for her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to pictures published by The Daily Mail, Kim, sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all photographed outside along with a crew member filming.

“Kim, Khloe and Tristan spent the afternoon filming at a house in Malibu,” one source told E! News. “The mood was very light and fun. You would not know there was anything going on with Kim by the looks of things. She had a big smile on her face and was laughing with Khloe…Kim was very professional and focused.”

However, according to a second source, “Kim only put on a happy face when the cameras were on her to be professional, but when cameras were off of her, she clearly had a lot on her mind and was on her phone a lot clearly dealing with family matters at home.”

Those matters won’t be featured on television. “Kanye’s mental health and what she is dealing with currently at home is completely off limits and none of that is being filmed for the show,” the second source noted. “Kim is being very protective of what information is being shared with the public to protect her children and her family and will not allow it to be used as a storyline for her show.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

