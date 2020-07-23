https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-washington-redskins-announce-temporary-name

The NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins announced a new temporary name on Thursday as they search for an adequate replacement for their old name, which had been the subject of an ongoing public pressure campaign.

“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the “Washington Football Team” pending adoption of our new name,” said the Washington, D.C.-based team in a statement. “The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately.”

“In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme,” said the team, which later noted that the new, not-yet-decided NFL team name will include input from players, fans, alumni, sponsors and community members.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

According to The Washington Post, a poll back in 2016 showed that 9 in 10 Native Americans weren’t offended by the NFL team’s name.

Social media users promptly had a field day with the NFL team’s new name.

Lakers star LeBron James mocked the team’s decision, suggesting that he wasn’t sure the NFL team had actually changed their name to something so simple.

“Just waking up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team???,” said the basketball player. “Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh.”

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? . Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

Rapper and podcaster Zuby suggested that the team “should keep their name but change the logo to a potato.”

The Washington Redskins should keep their name but change the logo to a potato. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 23, 2020

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis quipped: “And isn’t Washington racist according to the cancel leftists? So why wasn’t this just ‘The Football Team’…?”

And isn’t Washington racist according to the cancel leftists? So why wasn’t this just “The Football Team”…? 🤣 https://t.co/9LP9EKq7lo — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 23, 2020

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the Navajo Nation released a statement after the NFL team announced the name change plans earlier this month, and suggested the name “Code Talkers” to honor the “Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win” the Second World War.

