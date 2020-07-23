https://thehill.com/homenews/media/508724-fox-parts-ways-with-host-who-showed-up-to-work-sick-at-start-of-pandemic

Fox News parted ways with a host who had shown up to work visibly sick in mid-March, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Thursday.

Heather Childers, who hosted “Fox & Friends First,” the first live program of the day at 4 a.m., had not been on air since she worked while noticeably sick in March, CNN Business reported.

“Fox News and Heather Childers have parted ways,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “We wish her all the best.”

The Fox News spokesperson’s statement did not acknowledge the incident.

Childers, who had hosted the show since 2012, reportedly was visibly sick on and off camera on March 18, prompting other employees working in-person to feel uncomfortable, sources told CNN Business.

After the March 18 show, she said she went to a doctor and tweeted that she was fine. Childers then returned on March 19, but Fox executives were reportedly upset that she came to work while noticeably ill and benched her starting March 20, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Business.

Childers took to Twitter to campaign to go back to work, including a March 27 tweet saying she was not on air because she “coughed & sneezed … on air.”

Coughed & sneezed last week on air & mentioned during a segment w a doctor the next day I went to see a dr to make sure I didn’t have a temperature or cough of type described as concern. Wanted coworkers safe. Dr said everything was normal. Haven’t been back since Hope to be soon — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) March 27, 2020

In another tweet days later, she said she tested negative for COVID-19 and sent the results to Fox executives. She said she “Never went to work feeling sick.”

No. Last day I was on I mentioned I had gone to a dr to make sure I had no fever or cough of concern after coughing & sneezing on air. Never went to work feeling sick. I sent those results showing no temp or cough. Was then told Covid19 test would most helpful. Negative — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) March 31, 2020

The former host also appealed directly to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE, saying she had tested negative for the virus twice.

“I’d love to go back to work @realDonaldTrump but the antibody tests only show positive if you have had the virus,” she posted. “I’ve had TWO negative COVID19 tests results & no symptoms. Including a doctor testing temp, oxygen, all vitals 3 weeks ago today. All normal. Can I go back to work?”

I’d love to go back to work @realDonaldTrump but the antibody tests only show positive if you have had the virus. I’ve had TWO negative COVID19 tests results & no symptoms. Including a doctor testing temp, oxygen, all vitals 3 weeks ago today. All normal. Can I go back to work? — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) April 9, 2020

Childers also tweeted at Trump on April 19 saying, “Please get us all back to work.”

“Sorry I won’t be there again after 25+ years as a journalist,” she said. “…Negative #Covid19 or any testing is worthless if ignored by employers & municipalities.”

The former host removed Fox references from her social media profiles in July, CNN Business reported.

